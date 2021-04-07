Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. (SFB) has reported a 16% year-on-year rise in gross advances to ₹17,896 crore while total deposits rose 52% year-on-year to ₹16,391 crore. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits more than doubled to ₹5,613 crore against ₹2,208 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the bank. The lender said all figures were provisional.
Equitas SFB advances surge 16% to ₹17,896 crore
Chennai ,
April 07, 2021 22:49 IST
