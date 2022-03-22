Equinix to foray into Chennai, buys land parcel

Equinix, Inc., a digital infrastructure company has announced an investment of over $9 million to acquire a parcel of land in Chennai on a long-term leasehold basis as part of its expansion and growth strategy in India. The parcel of land is located in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SIPCOT) IT Park, providing a total space of more than 5.5 acres. It is located in the Siruseri area, which is known as the IT Corridor of Chennai, with large and upcoming IT parks and well-established telecom networks, the company said. Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India said, “With the infrastructure status for data centers recently announced by the Indian government, India is well positioned to grow as one of the most important data center hubs in South Asia.” “ There is a lot of momentum and interest from large global players to establish and expand their footprint in India. Many of our customers are keen to expand beyond Mumbai, and Chennai is often their next requested destination,” he said. In 2021, Equinix entered India through the acquisition of two data centres in Mumbai, named MB1 and MB2. The two data centres in Mumbai are home to the digital infrastructure of many global organisations and provide a total of 1,350 cabinets, the company said.



