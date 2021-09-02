Equinix buys campus, data centres of GPX Global in Mumbai for $161 mn

Bengaluru

Manoj Paul to head Equinix India operations

Equinix, Inc., a digital infrastructure company, on Thursday, said it had completed the acquisition of India operations of GPX Global Systems Inc., in an all-cash deal worth $161 million.

GPX Global Systems has a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centres. The facility also offered direct access to cloud services, Equinix said in a statement.

The acquisition would mark Equinix’s expansion plans and its intent to unlock business opportunities in the Indian market. Also, the existing customers of GPX Global would now be able to access Equinix’s capabilities worldwide, Equinix said.

Manoj Paul has been appointed as managing director of Equinix India.