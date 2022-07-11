Epsilon Carbon to set up storage facility at Mangalore port

Epsilon Carbon Private Ltd., a coal tar derivatives producer, said it had entered into an agreement with edible oil refiner Sri Anagha Refineries to set up a molten pitch storage tank facility at the latter’s premises at the Mangalore port. The storage facility will have a tank capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes.

Since the port had a draft of 14 metres, it allowed vessels up to DWT of 1,00,000 MT to berth, and thus the facility would help Epsilon to scale up exports, the company said.

Through this facility, Epsilon said it would cater to global aluminium smelters.

Saiprasad Jadhav, CEO, Epsilon Carbon, said, “We aim to produce 3,00,000 tonnes of coal tar pitch every year and with the metal upcycle, a lot of global aluminium customers have been approaching us to cater to them. We took this decision after numerous discussions with our customers and believe this facility will help reduce the transit time for our customers.”