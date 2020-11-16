EPS pensioners can submit life certificates on app, at home: EPFO

They can submit it at any time of the year, it says.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday said pensioners of the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 could submit their life certificates to continue drawing pension through the Umang app, the EPFO’s regional and district offices, pension disbursing banks and post offices.

Earlier, the pensioners would have to submit their certificates in November but now they can submit it at any time of the year, the EPFO said.

“In the current scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO has facilitated multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit their DLC [digital life certificate], close to their home or at their door step...In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices. It can also be submitted at nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centres. Apart from this, the pensioners can also submit the DLC using the UMANG app,” it said.

The EPFO said the India Post Payments Bank had recently launched the service of doorstep DLC for pensioners.

“The pensioners can now submit online request for availing doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. A postman from the nearest post office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating the DLC at the home of the pensioner only,” it said.

About 67 lakh EPS pensioners would benefit from these initiatives, it said.