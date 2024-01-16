EPACK Durable IPO price band fixed at ₹218-₹230

January 16, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

EPACK Durable Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares on Friday, January 19, 2024. The IPO comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹400 crore and offer for sale of up to 10,437,047 equity shares.

The issue will close on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The price band has been fixed at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 65 shares and in multiples of 65 shares thereafter.

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue to funding capital expenditure for the expansion/setting up of manufacturing facilities, repayment and/or prepayment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding loans of the company and general corporate purpose.