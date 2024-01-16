GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPACK Durable IPO price band fixed at ₹218-₹230

January 16, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

EPACK Durable Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares on Friday, January 19, 2024. The IPO comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹400 crore and offer for sale of up to 10,437,047 equity shares.

The issue will close on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The price band has been fixed at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 65 shares and in multiples of 65 shares thereafter.

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue to funding capital expenditure for the expansion/setting up of manufacturing facilities, repayment and/or prepayment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding loans of the company and general corporate purpose.

