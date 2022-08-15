EOGM approves Chauhan’s appointment as NSE MD

The appointment of former BSE chief Ashishkumar Chauhan as the managing director and CEO of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has been approved by the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of NSE.

“At the EOGM of NSE an ordinary resolution was passed to consider and approve/ratify the appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as a Director in the capacity of Managing Director & CEO,” NSE said in a statement