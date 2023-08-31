HamberMenu
EOGEPL Q1 PAT rises 12% to ₹81 crore, revenue slides 14%

August 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd. (EOGEPL) for the first quarter reported net profit of ₹81 crore, up 12% as compared to the year-earlier period on revenue of ₹190 crore, which was down 14% as compared with the year-earlier period on softening of crude oil prices by 24%. 

Pankaj Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, EOGEPL, in a statement said, “Since the commissioning of the Urja Ganga Pipeline, we had a single vision of unlocking the full potential of the block, and the team has consistently delivered strong operating performance sequentially.”

“EOGEPL is right on track to create India’s largest unconventional gas platform, contributing to India’s vision of becoming a Gas- Based Economy by the next decade. The company continues to set new benchmarks within the industry, growing its reserve base, bringing in new technologies, enhancing gas production and optimising cost,” he added.

