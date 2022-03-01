Entertainment entrepreneur Karnesh Ssharma to unveil women-centric OTT platform in 2023

‘Patriarchy has governed storytelling for centuries in India’

Bengaluru

Karnesh Ssharma, an entertainment entrepreneur, said he would unveil Clean OTT, a female-oriented original-content streaming platform, by the first quarter of calendar 2023.

Clean OTT content would comprise international and regional projects across films, web series, and documentaries, said Mr. Ssharma, who recently announced a content deal worth $54 million with Amazon Prime and Netflix for his production firm Clean Slate Filmz.

The women-centric OTT channel would feature originally curated and produced works from producers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The library would also showcase the credentials of a team of directors, scriptwriters, actors, and producers associated with Clean Slate Filmz.

Mr. Ssharma, founder of Clean OTT said: “I have always believed in the power of storytelling to move hearts and minds and I am conscious of the responsibility that entertainment platforms have in producing and promoting stories that do not endorse bias. For centuries patriarchy has governed storytelling and influenced in shifting the narrative.’‘

There was a unique opportunity to expand content in India, he said. “For example, women make up 50% of viewership in the country yet most of the content is male-focused or represents women in a secondary fashion,” he added.

To be made available to consumers in India for an annual subscription model, the channel would also be launched across the U.K, U.S, Canada, and the UAE to cater to the Indian diaspora.