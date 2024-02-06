GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Entero Healthcare fixes IPO price band at ₹1,195-1,258 per share

February 06, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 9, in the price band of ₹1,195-1,258 per equity share. The IPO will close Tuesday, February 13.  Bids can be made for a minimum of 11 equity shares and in multiples of 11 shares thereafter. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 47,69,475 equity shares by selling shareholders. 

The company intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding the repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company, towards funding of long-term working capital requirements and its subsidiaries during fiscals 2025 and 2026, pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions as well as for general corporate purposes.

