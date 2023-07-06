Ensure NPA recognition is fair, transparent, FM tells banks

July 06, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Little over a month after the Reserve Bank of India red-flagged banks for adopting new methods to evergreen loans and conceal stressed accounts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday advised public sector banks to ensure fair and transparent recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs).

At a meeting to review public sector lenders’ performance in 2022-23, Ms. Sitharaman said banks should periodically review NPAs internally to ensure that there is proper recognition and reporting of the stressed assets.

While the lenders’ chiefs assured the government that their banks’ financial health was strong and were “comfortably placed to withstand any macroeconomic shock”, the Minister emphasised “adherence to the regulatory framework by focusing on risk management, and diversification of business base”, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The business outlook is progressively improving in spite of the headwinds from recent global banking sector developments,” the Ministry said, adding that Ms. Sitharaman had also urged lenders to scale up their deposits and instil an efficient and optimum Asset Liability Management system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.