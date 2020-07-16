Ensure fair debt recovery practices: RBI tells ARCs

In the backdrop of a likely rise in non-performing assets (NPA) due to the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to adopt a ‘Fair Practices Code’ (FPC) to ensure the highest standards of transparency and fairness while dealing with their stakeholders.
ARCs are expected to eschew any harassment of the debtor while recovering loans. “ARCs shall ensure that the staff are adequately trained to deal with customers in an appropriate manner,” the RBI said.
The ARCs must put in place a Board approved Code of Conduct for Recovery Agents and obtain their undertaking to abide by that Code. ARCs would be responsible for the actions of their Recovery Agents.
“It is essential that the Recovery Agents observe strict customer confidentiality and ARCs shall ensure that Recovery Agents are properly trained to handle their responsibilities with care and sensitivity, particularly in respect of aspects such as hours of calling and privacy of customer information,” the RBI said.
ARCs also need to maintain arm’s length distance and remain non-discriminatory in acquisition of assets.
