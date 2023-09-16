ADVERTISEMENT

Enso Oils to distribute Gazpromneft-Lubricants’ products in India

September 16, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘The partnership provides for regular supplies of base, motor, hydraulic and gearbox oils for sale in the Indian market’

The Hindu Bureau

Gazpromneft-Lubricants has announced an agreement with Enso Global Trading to broaden the distribution of lubricant assets across the South Asian region. 

The partnership provides for regular supplies of base, motor, hydraulic and gearbox oils for sale in the Indian market, the companies said.

Enso Oils & Lubricants, a subsidiary of Enso Group, will import and distribute Gazpromneft-Lubricants’ oils, lubricants, and technical fluids that cater to a wide array of industries.

Vinay Maloo, Chairman, Enso Group in a statement said, “I am sure that the relationship will bring positive gains to both entities.”

“Gazpromneft-Lubricants has world class products in both automotive and industrial segments to fulfill the requirements of the Indian customers,” said Radhakrishnan Ramarathnam, CEO, Enso Oils & Lubricants.

The partnership will ensure the supply of specialised lubricants to manufacturers of industrial equipment and machinery, as well as other enterprises. 

For modern passenger vehicles manufactured in India, Gazpromneft-Lubricants will supply premium lines of engine and transmission oils with improved characteristics for reliable engine operation in hot climates.

