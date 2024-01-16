ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering goods exports rose 10.2% in December 

January 16, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s engineering goods exports increased 10.20% year-on-year to $10.04 billion in December.

Engineering exporters body EEPC India said the performance came in the face of several challenges triggered by geo-political tensions and tight financial conditions in major advanced economies. “While it is certainly a strong rebound, the sector is not out of the woods yet as global economic uncertainties remain high,” chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said.

In November, at $7.85 billion the exports were 3.10% lower and followed three months of consecutive growth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions in West Asia after those in Europe have “caused a fair amount of downside risks. There are projections global growth would slow down in 2024 and issues like high interest rate and low consumer spending would continue to bite this year as well,” he said in a release on the December trade data.

“We remain cautiously optimistic and hope geopolitical tensions would ease, leading to improvement in the global macroeconomic situation,” Mr. Garodia said.

The EEPC is batting for free trade pacts with more countries, especially in Latin America and Africa as that would help exporters access new and emerging markets. It also wants the government to initiate measures such as low-cost credit and market support in the Budget to boost engineering exports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US