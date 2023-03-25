HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering firm Thejo embarks on ₹70-cr. expansion plan

The manufacturing facility in Chennai, expanded at a cost of ₹45 crore, will now be able to produce 3,600 tonnes of moulded products from the previous 2,400 tonnes

March 25, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Thejo Engineering Chairman V.A. George

Thejo Engineering Chairman V.A. George

City-based Thejo Engineering Ltd., (Thejo), an engineering solution provider to the crore sector, has embarked on a ₹70 crore expansion plan.

“We have expanded our existing manufacturing facility in Chennai at a cost of ₹45 crore taking the annual production capacity of moulded products from 2,400 tonnes to 3,600 tonnes,” said M.D. Ravikanth, CFO, in an interaction.

Thejo caters to core sector industries such as steel, mining, power and ports. In Ponneri, the expanded facility will produce rubber screens, mill liners, diaphragms, shell lifter bars, pinch valves, splicing kits and rubber sheets.

“Trial runs are on and commercial production will commence soon. The expansion has been done to take Thejo to the next phase of growth,” he said.

Thejo group has five facilities in Chennai, two in Australia, one in Saudi Arabia and warehouses in Chile and Brazil. It has distributor networks in the UAE and Africa and is in the process of establishing one in Europe.

“The expansion work at Australia has been moved to a new facility. The ₹25 crore expansion work at Saudi Arabia will start soon. The project costs will be met through internal accruals and borrowings,” he said.

In FY22, Thejo posted a consolidated turnover of ₹424 crore and net profit of ₹38 crore. “About 56% of our revenue came from services and 44% from products. Indian customers accounted for 54% of income,” said V.A. George, chairman.

The expanded facility in Chennai was inaugurated on Friday by CII National Council president designate R. Dinesh, in the presence of SBI Deputy MD Gulshan Malik, Australian Consulate Deputy Consul General David Eggleston and Prof. Anand Narasimhan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.