ADVERTISEMENT

Energy transition among the top 3 priorities for 73% of companies: Infosys-HFS Research study

March 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Some 73% of global companies see energy transition among the top 3 organisational priorities and 79% of the largest firms (which are valued at over $50 billion) expect an increase in energy transition spending over the next 12 to 24 months, said an Energy Transition study conducted by Infosys in collaboration with HFS Research, a global analyst firm, on Tuesday.

Overall, operational performance and efficiency, the environmental impact of the business, and brand value were drivers that made energy transition a priority for organizations, it found.

Some 94% of energy and utilities executives are set to increase their IT spending over the next year, as per the study. Also, 82% expect an increase in spending on energy transition while 56% of organizations see themselves as road mapping or reinventing their business model for the energy transition. The remaining 44% are either waiting for other organizations to lead or for regulations to force them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys and HFS Research surveyed 313 energy transition leaders across geographies and industries for an in-depth perspective on how they are aligning their companies with the global sustainability agenda that is underpinned by the 17 United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US