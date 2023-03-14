Energy transition among the top 3 priorities for 73% of companies: Infosys-HFS Research study

March 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Some 73% of global companies see energy transition among the top 3 organisational priorities and 79% of the largest firms (which are valued at over $50 billion) expect an increase in energy transition spending over the next 12 to 24 months, said an Energy Transition study conducted by Infosys in collaboration with HFS Research, a global analyst firm, on Tuesday.

Overall, operational performance and efficiency, the environmental impact of the business, and brand value were drivers that made energy transition a priority for organizations, it found.

Some 94% of energy and utilities executives are set to increase their IT spending over the next year, as per the study. Also, 82% expect an increase in spending on energy transition while 56% of organizations see themselves as road mapping or reinventing their business model for the energy transition. The remaining 44% are either waiting for other organizations to lead or for regulations to force them.

Infosys and HFS Research surveyed 313 energy transition leaders across geographies and industries for an in-depth perspective on how they are aligning their companies with the global sustainability agenda that is underpinned by the 17 United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals.