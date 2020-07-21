Employee wellness initiatives to take into a post-COVID world

Employee surveys: ‘Lessons from the pandemic’

During the lockdown, pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer conducted three employee surveys, each handled by a different division to ensure a diversity of viewpoints.

“The frequency of seeking feedback has increased since the outbreak of the pandemic as we want to know how our people are feeling,” says Harish K.S., Country Group HR Head, South Asia, Bayer.

“Based on our feedback from employees, we decided to take the WFH policy off the intranet when the lockdown began. Now, the employee chooses what best suits them in these times in consultation with the supervisor,” says Harish.

Every survey is followed by a focus group discussion. “We would get small groups of employees have a discussion about it in an online session, ask them to have their camera switched on and seek suggestions,” says Harish, adding that continual feedback enables better time management by employees and better work allocation.

Managers’ manual: ‘Promoting customised responses’

AMD has been organising what it calls ‘monthly manager meet’ to help its line managers rise to the challenges arising from the new normal.

Fathima Farouk, HR head, AMD India, singles out one of the ideas that keep recurring in these conversations. They call it ‘Employee Value Proposition’, where employee preference is given its due.

“A young mother might want a lean period when her child’s online classes are on but is ready to catch up on work during the rest of the day. Such concerns must be prioritised. We ask line managers to make employees part of the decision-making process,” says Fathima, and managers are urged to set realistic objectives for their team members.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has a compulsory online programme designed for all managers.

Promote EAP

Having an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) can be a matter of reassurance for employees, as it offers employees access to counselling, family support, financial and legal assistance. In these times, organisations would do well to promote EAPs for the long-term.

AMD has been creating awareness about the features of its EAP through mailers and via Yammer.

“In our townhall, we showed statistics to show the number of people using EAPs. We also reinforce the fact that it’s handled by an external agency and is also anonymous,” says Harish from Bayer.

Extra leave: ‘Just to show you care’

Acknowledging that the pandemic has shifted working hours and priorities, some companies have introduced paid time off from work to support employees’ mental well-being. Job site Indeed has introduced an extra day of paid holiday every month, called a ‘You Day’. It has also advised that no employee will be required to return to any of its global offices before July of 2021.

Texas Instruments has a four-week COVID leave, offered as paid leave. Deloitte is encouraging employees with surplus leave to donate some to colleagues in need. AMD has announced ‘Summer Recharge programme’ where the company encourages employees to have a ‘vacation’ by clubbing long weekends with regional holidays, through September. “The goal is to have these as no-meeting days and the expectation is that the majority of AMDers around the world will take full advantage of this opportunity. For those employees who are unable to participate in this programme, we are encouraging them to re-schedule these days for later,” says Fathima.

Take five: ‘Handcrafted’ employee programmes

* Bayer runs a resilience programme based the art on mindfulness.

* Deloitte India has a COVID crisis helpline that employees can access any challenges they may be facing.

* AMD runs employee resource groups that unite employees based on shared interests.

* Genpact runs a 24x7 support helpline, Wellness Helpdesk with trained psychologists, for employees.

* Axis Securities has ‘With You’, a 24x7 counselling and physical well-being for employees and their family members.