Employee-centricity key to retaining talent, say HR officials

Organisations which were arrogant, bureaucratic and complacent suffered a lot, says Alok Sheopurkar, HR Head at HDFC Asset Management Co.

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 03, 2022 19:43 IST

In a post-pandemic era, organisations have to focus on employee-centricity to excel in changing times and prevent large-scale attrition, according to top human resource executives.

“Finding people who would be putting in working hours every day is very difficult to get,” said Alok Sheopurkar, HR Head at HDFC Asset Management Co.

He was speaking at an HR Conclave organised by MET Institute of Management in collaboration with HR Federation of India in Mumbai.  

“When the world looks for talent and India starts exporting talent, would we be able to retain our best people?” he asked. 

“Give a sense of purpose to them, and they should see that the organisation is not into a money-spinning business but is benefiting and changing the lives of an investor or a customer. I envisage that the next economic crisis would be due to a shortage of talent and not because of a shortage of money,” he added.

He said organisations which were arrogant, bureaucratic and complacent suffered a lot. “But the organisations that are purpose-driven and fair, could retain their talent,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of employees who are productive, Hirak Bhattacharjee, Head HR, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance AMC, said, “If an employee who comes into the organisation is able to be productive faster, and if we enable the employee to be continuously productive, the stickiness to the organisation is always going to be there.” 

He said an employee fails to perform when the manager’s pressure starts coming in. 

Emphasising that there was an increase in demand for people with specific skillsets due to the COVID-19 phenomenon, Girish Naik, Vice President HR, Birlasoft, said that led to resignations.

“Their salaries increased manifold and as a result, our attritions also doubled. However, it is going down now. This was a short-term blip in the history of humanity,” he added.

Deliberating on the theme of ‘Battling The Great Resignation,” Nalini Nutan, Head HR, BASF, said, “As per the Indian employment data, 68% of people changed jobs last year. Out of that, 61% changed for better opportunities while the remaining percentage that quit chose for culture and mental well-being among others.”

“As corporates, we need to change as well and we are taking baby steps toward it,” she added.

