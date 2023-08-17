Emphasis on food safety, quality & packaging key for export growth, say industry experts

August 17, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

As India is establishing itself as a leading global food producer and exporter, more emphasis must be given to the production of high-quality food supplied in appropriate packaging, said industry experts.

“Our commitment remains steadfast--ensuring safe, nutritious food for all. The awareness on food safety and quality has increased substantially and we must rise up to the occasion,” Dr. Nilesh Amritkar, President Designate, Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) & Managing Director, Envirocare Labs said.

He said the demand for fusion food and lab grown meat is growing rapidly and India must capitalise on this. He was speaking on the side lines of The Food Ingredients (Fi India) and ProPak India exhibitions organised by Informa Markets in India in Mumbai.

Envirocare Lab is the central lab for the government concerning all import and export of food items. It also certifies the quality of food supplied across the globe.

Emphasising the importance of sustainability in the food and packaging industries, Chakravarthy AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation (WPO) said, “The synergy between the packaging and food industries drives innovation in both realms. Globally, the packaging industry stands at $1.1 trillion, with food packaging comprising around $350 billion, projected to rise to $550 billion.”

“The focus on sustainable packaging is evident. Packaging’s vital role in food preservation and supply chain efficiency is undeniable. The WPO’s Safe Food campaign highlights packaging’s crucial role in safeguarding food, especially in underdeveloped regions,” he said.

“Sustainability resonates with millennials, shaping choices in both food and packaging. We are dedicated proponents of sustainability, engaging in close collaboration on a global level,” he added.

Offering the perspective on a science-driven approach in the food industry Jitha K.K, Joint Director, FSSAI, West Region, Mumbai, said, “FSSAI has transitioned from traditional enforcement to a self-compliance approach, prioritising a science-based foundation. As the food industry evolves with innovations in ingredients and packaging, FSSAI plays a critical role in ensuring their safety.”

“FSSAI is committed to upholding safety, trust, and innovation in the food sector,” she added.

Dr. Prabodh Halde, Chairman, All India Food Processor’s Association, Western Region said, FSSAI’s new regulations, including for nutraceuticals and organic foods, would drive the growth.

“Packaging has evolved beyond protection to marketing, sustainability, and consumer connection. Smart packaging and ingredient trends like natural, organic, vegan, allergen-free, GI tag, traditional, and authentic are reshaping the landscape,” he said.

“The organised packaged ingredients market is estimated at approximately ₹20,000 crore annually, while the open and loose market is at least ten times larger, indicating a transition from loose to packaged products,” he added.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, the organisers of Fi India and ProPak India, said, “Food ingredients and food packaging industries are the backbone of the food cycle ensuring that consumers have access to safe, nutritious, and appealing food products. Both industries are continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers and regulatory requirements.”

“Moreover, we are witnessing a historic moment in India’s agricultural and processed food sectors with agricultural and processed food exports soaring to a record-breaking $26.3 billion in 2022-23,” he added.

