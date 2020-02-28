Emirates SkyCargo to create a hub in Dubai

Mumbai

28 February 2020 22:37 IST

Exporters can enjoy better facilities

Emirates SkyCargo, the air cargo division of Emirates Airlines, is creating a multi- modal hub in Dubai for efficient handling of cargo across its network and Indian exporters can benefit from this, according to a top executive.

“India is probably the most important market for us since we started flying into the country in the 1980s. We have been growing in India at an average of 10% for last five years and there is vast potential for growth.

“This year, we are creating a multi-modal hub in Dubai which will have better facilities and Indian exporters can benefit out of this,” said Dennis Lister, vice-president, Cargo Commercial Department and UAE Sales, Emirates SkyCargo, in an interview.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are working with some key pharmaceutical companies from India and freight forwarders as to how they can use Dubai as a multi-modal hub from India,” he added.

Pharma exports

In 2019, Emirates SkyCargo transported 2,50,000 tonnes of cargo in and out of India out of which 1,80,000 tonnes were exports, mainly pharmaceutical products, perishables like fruits, vegetables, flowers and garments.

India accounts for 30% of Emirates SkyCargo’s total global pharma volume of 70,000 tonnes in 2019, according to the airline.

Mr. Lister said that Emirates SkyCargo handles the volume through aircraft bellies of passenger aircraft flying into India and dedicated freighters it operates into and out of India.

Emirates Airlines flies 170 wide-body flights to India every week to nine cities offering huge cargo capacity in the bellies that Emirates SkyCargo makes use of. Besides this it operates dedicated weekly freighters to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Established in 1985 as the airfreight division of Emirates, Emirates SkyCargo is the largest international cargo airline in the world. It connects the world's supply chains through over 300 destinations across 80 countries in 6 continents. Besides making use of Emirates’ fleet of 259 aircraft, it has 12 freighters – 11 Boeing 777-Fs and one B747-400ERFs.

Emirates SkyCargo has two cargo terminals in Dubai at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central (dedicated freighter hub). Both terminals feature extensive cool chain facilities for handling temperature sensitive perishables and pharmaceuticals.