Emirates returns $ 1.4 billion to customers in refunds

Mumbai

07 September 2020 22:35 IST

Emirates said it had returned $1.4 billion in COVID-19- related travel refunds till date, making steady progress on its commitment to customers to complete pending refunds. More than 1.4 million refunds requests have been completed since March, representing 90% of the backlog. This includes all requests received from customers across the world until the end of June, save for a few cases which require further manual review. “Since the pandemic hit, Emirates has invested additional resources to ramp up its processing capability. The airline also continues to work with industry partners to facilitate refunds for those who have booked their Emirates flights through travel agents, this includes enabling direct refunds processing via global booking systems (GDS), it said in a statement.

