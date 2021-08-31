Emirates appoints Sarhan as new VP for India, Nepal

MUMBAI

31 August 2021 21:04 IST

Emirates Airline has announced the appointment of Mohammad Sarhan as Vice President for India and Nepal, effective September 1.

He will be responsible for leading the airline’s operations and strengthening its presence in the market. Previously he had held several commercial leadership roles in Vietnam, Greece, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. The new appointment comes as the airline has announced several commercial leadership movements across West Asia, Africa, the GCC, and Central Asia.

