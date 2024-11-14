 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emerging cities may witness a boom in tech hiring: ISF

States with a strong IT infrastructure and inclusive policies saw higher female participation in tech workforce

Published - November 14, 2024 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
GCCs (global capability centres of MNCs) demonstrated a higher penetration rate in IT Flexi Staffing at 8.2% compared to traditional IT/ITeS firms while IT/ITeS and GCCs collectively accounted for half (49%) of the market total market, says ISF President, Lohit Bhatia.

GCCs (global capability centres of MNCs) demonstrated a higher penetration rate in IT Flexi Staffing at 8.2% compared to traditional IT/ITeS firms while IT/ITeS and GCCs collectively accounted for half (49%) of the market total market, says ISF President, Lohit Bhatia. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), an apex body representing manpower outsourcing industry in the country, indicated that emerging cities including Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kochi, and Nagpur were becoming key growth hubs and would witness a boom in tech hiring.

According to a report ISF released on Thursday, India is the second-largest player in the South Asia-Pacific (APAC) region within the rapidly expanding APAC IT staffing market. The Indian IT Flexi staffing market size was $4.9 billion in FY24 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from FY24 to FY26.

ISF President, Lohit Bhatia said, the country’s IT-flexi staffing market had a workforce of 597,000. GCCs (global capability centres of MNCs) demonstrated a higher penetration rate in IT Flexi Staffing at 8.2%compared to traditional IT/ITeS firms while IT/ITeS and GCC collectively accounted for half (49%) of the market total market, he added.

Gender-wise share in flexi hiring

ISF observed that Delhi/NCR led in women’s workforce participation, followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

States with a strong IT infrastructure and inclusive policies saw higher female participation in tech workforce. Conversely, male dominance persisted in states with traditionally male-dominated sectors such as manufacturing and engineering. The IT female labour workforce participation rate is averaging at 37%, it found.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.