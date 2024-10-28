Emcure Pharma sets up subsidiary Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals focused on dermatology

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Limited, which will focus exclusively on dermatology.

To be spearheaded by industry veteran G. Sathya Narayanan, Emcutix will enhance Emcure’s portfolio with a wide range of innovative solutions for skin health, addressing both therapeutic and aesthetic needs.

Mr. Narayanan brings with him over three decades of extensive experience in the dermatology sector, with his last stint as the Managing Director of Galderma for South Asia (including India).

His career includes building some of the most iconic brands in prescription, consumer, and aesthetic dermatology.

As a part of the new initiative, Emcure’s existing dermatology business will also operate under Emcutix.

With a dedicated team, the focus will be on building a differentiated product portfolio including first-time launches designed to fulfil the unmet needs of the Indian dermatology market.

Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, “The dermatology market in India, is experiencing a significant surge in both value and unit consumption. Emcure is well-positioned to cater to the unmet needs of the Indian market.”

“With a dedicated entity, Emcure aims to concentrate on developing and introducing both prescription and consumer dermatology solutions,” he said.

Sathya Narayanan, CEO, Emcutix said, “Emcutix represents a unique opportunity with derma care solutions for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers by developing a differentiated dermatology portfolio. Building on Emcure’s legacy of innovation, I look forward to building a portfolio of products that will make a meaningful difference in skin health in India.”