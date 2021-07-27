Emcure Pharma inducts 4 independent directors

MUMBAI

27 July 2021 22:20 IST

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the appointment of four independent directors to strengthen its board.

The new additions include Shailesh Ayyangar, former MD Sanofi India; Vijay Gokhale, formerly in Indian Foreign Service; Hitesh Jain, managing partner of Parinam Law Associates and Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis International University.

Earlier this year, Berjis Desai, retired managing partner of law firm JSA, was appointed chairman of the company.

Advertising

Advertising

Satish Mehta, MD & CEO, said, “New members’ combined experience and wider perspective from their respective fields, will play an instrumental role in strengthening our strategic operations to grow in domestic and international markets.”