Emcure Pharma inducts 4 independent directors
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the appointment of four independent directors to strengthen its board.
The new additions include Shailesh Ayyangar, former MD Sanofi India; Vijay Gokhale, formerly in Indian Foreign Service; Hitesh Jain, managing partner of Parinam Law Associates and Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis International University.
Earlier this year, Berjis Desai, retired managing partner of law firm JSA, was appointed chairman of the company.
Satish Mehta, MD & CEO, said, “New members’ combined experience and wider perspective from their respective fields, will play an instrumental role in strengthening our strategic operations to grow in domestic and international markets.”
