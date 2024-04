April 06, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Embassy REIT, the country’s first listed REIT, on Saturday announced the acquisition of Embassy Splendid TechZone Asset, a Grade-A business park, in Chennai for an Enterprise Value of ₹1,269 crore. The proposed acquisition would mark Embassy REIT’s entry into Chennai said the firm in a statement.

Embassy REIT also said it has plans to raise unit capital of ₹2,500 crore via an institutional placement to fund the acquisition and reduce existing portfolio leverage from 30% to 27%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.