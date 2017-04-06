Emami to invest ₹800 crore to expand facilities pan-India

Emami Agrotech, the edible oil arm of the Emami Group, said it planned to invest ₹800 crore in expanding its facilities, a top company official said.

“So far we have invested ₹800 crore in the edible oil business and will further invest ₹800 crore to set up refining facilities and distribution centres at Kandla, JNPT and other locations in India,” said Aditya V Agarwal, director, Emami Group.

The company on Thursday announced the first phase of the national roll out of its edible oil brand Emami Healthy & Tasty (HT) which was so far available only in the West Bengal market.

In 2016-17 Emami’s edible oil business generated a turnover of ₹400 crore and with a pan-India introduction of its oil brands to be completed in phases during this year, the company is eyeing a turnover of ₹5,000 crore from edible oil in three years.

“There is a huge potential for growth in the branded edible oil market in India where the per capita consumption is very low,” he said. “Based on our success in the West Bengal market where we have grown CAGR of 50% for last three years, we are now going national. We are confident that our edible oil will be well accepted by customers,” Mr. Agarwal said.

The initial phase covered more than six States.

During the initial phase, Emami introduced its range of mustard, soybean, sunflower and rice bran oil in more than six states.

Maharashtra, Delhi and NCR regions, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha.

“We have put together a strong distribution network for establishing the national journey with direct coverage in 4-5 lakh outlets and product reach in almost 30 lakh outlets in India,” said Sudhakar Desai, CEO, Emami Agrotech. said.

The company has lined up an aggressive marketing plan to promote its brand with an advertising and marketing budget of aboutaround ₹200 crore. It has also appointed Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for ‘a universal consumer connect.’

Emami Healthy & Tasty is priced in a price range from ₹90 per litre to ₹120 per litre across its variants.