Emaar India enters MMR with ‘ultra-luxury’ villa project at Alibag

Real estate major Emaar India, the subsidiary of Emmar Properties that built Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, has announced its entry into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) market with its first ultra-luxury villa project The Casa Venero in Alibag.

Targeted at industrialists, doctors, lawyers, diamond merchants, entrepreneurs and high networth individuals (HNIs) of Mumbai, the villas in this upcoming project are priced from ₹9 crore to ₹16 crore. The company has offered 84 exclusive ultra-luxurious villas on a 25-acre plot of which 80% space will be open.

Construction is expected to start within 30 days and the project is scheduled for delivery by December 2030, top company officials said.

Located 20 minutes away from the Mandwa jetty in Alibag, this project is expected to redefine new standards of luxury living nestled in the coastal town of Alibag, the company said.

The project is positioned as a weekend or holiday home with club house and other amenities spread across 80,000 plus sq. ft.

Situated within a gated and secured exclusive community, the villa owners will have access to clubhouse with ‘lazy river’, and common green areas such as wellness lawn, sculpture garden, reflexology path, kids play area, butterfly garden, open amphitheatre and hammock garden. The project will have over 1,000 trees and will offer green space.

Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India said, “With this project we are announcing our entry into the western real estate market. We will build a residential space that echoes international standards of luxury with the serene charm of Alibag, providing a truly exceptional living experience.”

“This project is a testament to Emaar’s global reputation for quality and design, we look forward to delivering homes that set new standards of luxury living in India,” he added.

Alibag is fast emerging as a preferred location for luxury first-homes as well, offering a balance of peaceful coastal living and significantly improved connectivity to Mumbai.

Emaar India is already having projects in Delhi/NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

