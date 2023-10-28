ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk’s X unveils two new premium subscription plans

October 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Reuters

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out two new subscription plans on Friday, including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an add-free experience.

The Premium+ plan, priced at about $16 per month, includes all the tools and features offered by the platform, minus the ads, the company said in a post on the platform.

It will, however, be available for users accessing the platform through a web browser for now, it added.

The basic tier is priced at $3 per month but is not ad free.

X is also planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, in a push to turn the platform into an everything app.

Mr. Musk has been exploring several options to extensively monetize the social media platform, which he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022.

