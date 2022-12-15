Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion

December 15, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Mr. Musk’s latest sale brings the total Tesla stocks sold by the billionaire to nearly $40 billion over the past year.

Reuters

A file photo of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk in California, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker this week, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The latest sale, Mr. Musk's second since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, brings the total Tesla stocks sold by the billionaire to nearly $40 billion over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He now owns 13.4% of the world's most valuable carmaker, according to Refinitiv data.

Investor concerns that Mr. Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla have driven down shares of the company more than 60% in 2022, making it one of the worst-performing stocks among major automakers and tech firms this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stock hit its lowest in over two years last night.

Mr. Musk, who recently lost his title as the world's richest person, unloaded shares over three days between Monday and Wednesday, according to the filing.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

The latest share sale comes a month after Musk sold shares worth $4 billion in Tesla days after he closed the Twitter deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US