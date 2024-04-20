Elon Musk postpones India trip, aims to visit later this year

April 20, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Tesla chief Elon Musk has postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 and announce plans to enter the South Asian market, three people familiar with the matter said on April 20.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Mr. Musk posted late on Friday on his social media platform X.

After Reuters reported his India trip plans on April 10, the CEO posted on X: "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!"

In New Delhi, Mr. Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion, mainly to build a factory in India, after the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if companies invest locally, Reuters has reported.

Mr. Musk's planned arrival was to have come two days after the start of the general elections in the country, in which Mr. Modi is forecast to win a rare third term.

