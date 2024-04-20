GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say

Tesla chief Elon Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to build a factory in India

April 20, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
A file photo of Tesla chief Elon Musk

A file photo of Tesla chief Elon Musk | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla chief Elon Musk has postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 and announce plans to enter the South Asian market, three people familiar with the matter said on April 20.

Reuters could not immediately determine why Mr. Musk postponed the trip. Tesla and Md. Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After Reuters reported his India trip plans on April 10, the CEO posted on X: "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!"

In New Delhi, Mr. Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion, mainly to build a factory in India, after the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if companies invest locally, Reuters has reported.

Mr. Musk's planned arrival was to have come two days after the start of the general elections in the country, in which Mr. Modi is forecast to win a rare third term.

