Elica PB India earmarks ₹50 crore for expansion

Kitchen appliance firm Elica PB India Pvt. Ltd, 51% owned by Italian kitchen chimney major Elica SpA, is planning to expand capacity with an investment of up to ₹50 crore, a top company executive said.

“The demand for life style kitchen appliances is growing fast from urban households in India and there is a requirement to expand production capacity,” said Prahalad Bhutada, CEO and director, Elica PB India. “By 2019, we are looking at a major expansion involving ₹ 40 crore to ₹50 crore,” he said.

Mr. Bhutada said the capex would be funded from internal accruals. “We are making good profit and will fund the expansion from our own funds,” he added.

‘Changing trends’

Currently, the firm manufactures 1,000 pieces of kitchen appliances at its production facility in Pune and the plan is to double the production at the same location in a year or so. “In India, the trend is suddenly changing and we must be ready for that. Besides, we are also investing in automation and gearing up to manufacture complex equipment which we are now importing to manufacture our ranges,” he said.

Elica PB India is into production of kitchenhoods (chimneys), built-in hobs, built-in ovens, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, barbeques, fryers and kitchen waste disposers.

Kitchen chimneys account for 60% of the firm’s production. These are priced from ₹5,000 to ₹3 lakh. The company is eyeing a turnover of ₹200 crore in FY18. It has a network of more than 60 distributors and more than 1,500 retail outlets. It has over 100 exclusive Elica outlets through the franchise route.

On its retail expansion plans the company is looking to open 10 to 15 ‘Elica Hi Life’ exclusive ‘high-end studios’ to showcase its top end products.

“We have products at various price points. But our top-end products will be available at the Elica Hi Life Studios,” Mr. Bhutada said. Currently the company has two such stores in Gurgaon and Pune. The new stores will come up in key metro cities and most of these will be owned by the company.