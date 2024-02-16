GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elgi Equipments ventures into vacuum pump business

February 16, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has ventured into vacuum-pump business by entering into partnership with Italy-based D.V.P. Vacuum Technology to manufacture, assemble, test, and sell D.V.P.’s vacuum products in India.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi, told The Hindu on Friday that vacuum pumps will be a separate vertical now for the company and the pumps will be sold as Elgi’s products. The company will initially focus on high-intensity vacuum pump using industries. The Indian vacuum pump market is valued at $150 million to $200 million. Elgi aspires to achieve 10% of the market share in the next three to four years and will have presence across the entire range of vacuum pumps. “It is now time to incubate the business in India and over a period of time, take it to the global level,” he said.

“This is a strategic move to expand our product portfolio, extend our reach in high-growth markets, and leverage meaningful technological, manufacturing, and marketing synergies,” he said in a press release.

Roberto Zucchini, President and CEO of DVP, said with the agreement, DVP is entering the Indian market, leveraging the manufacturing structure and distribution network of Elgi. “There are interesting opportunities for a synergic exchange of components and, consequently, the possibility to empower mutual business development.”

Related Topics

business (general) / manufacturing and engineering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.