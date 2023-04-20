ADVERTISEMENT

Elgi Equipments continues to invest in Europe

April 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha

Since the company started its Europe operations, it has seen tenfold growth growth. It currently has 240 channel partners and is looking at strengthening the channel partners number, according to  Chris Ringlstetter, president of Elgi Compressors Europe.

Elgi Equipments is going ahead with the €20-million investment in Europe as announced and stated four years ago, said Jairam Varadaraj, MD

He told reporters on Wednesday from Hannover Messe that the investments are going on as planned and the company was growing in Europe.

Mr. Varadaraj said about 60% of Elgi’s revenue is from global business and 30%-40% of it is from Europe.

