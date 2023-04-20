Elgi Equipments continues to invest in Europe

April 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Elgi Equipments is going ahead with the €20-million investment in Europe as announced and stated four years ago, said Jairam Varadaraj, MD

He told reporters on Wednesday from Hannover Messe that the investments are going on as planned and the company was growing in Europe.

According to Chris Ringlstetter, president of Elgi Compressors Europe, since the company started its Europe operations, it has seen tenfold growth growth. It currently has 240 channel partners and is looking at strengthening the channel partners number.

Mr. Varadaraj said about 60% of Elgi’s revenue is from global business and 30%-40% of it is from Europe.