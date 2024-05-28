Elgi Equipments aims to be top three air compressor manufacturers globally

Elgi Equipments targets to be among the top three air compressor manufacturers globally by 2035-36.

Jairam Varadaraj, its Managing Director, told The Hindu on Tuesday the aim was to be among the top three companies in terms of revenue.

The company registered consolidated sales of ₹3,218 crore in FY 24 and consolidated profit after tax of ₹311.9 crore compared with ₹293.3 crore last fiscal (excluding extraordinary income). Mr. Varadaraj said the U.S. operations suffered losses in the first two quarters of last financial year and that reflected in the consolidated PAT too.

Except in the U.S., business grew for Elgi in all markets last year. In India, business increased last year across sectors such as construction, mining, and after market. “Our growth for the coming year will be far better than what we were able to grow last year,” he added.

The company plans capital expenditure of ₹254.7 crore and this is to consolidate its operations at one location in Coimbatore. This is part of the investments that will happen in phases for four or five years. “We are expanding our global support centre, which is primarily spare parts supplies for the whole world and one assembly line (to Kinathukadavu) which is now sitting in Singanallur (in Coimbatore),” he said.