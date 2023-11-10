Elgi Equipment sees 9% growth in sales in Q2

November 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Consolidated sales for Elgi Equipments, manufacturer of air compressors, for the second quarter of 2023-2024 grew 9% to ₹806 crore as against ₹739 crore in the year-earlier period.

Profit after tax for the second quarter stood at ₹91.3 crore compared with ₹72 crore during the same period of the last fiscal. Managing Director Jairam Varadaraj said the topline growth was driven by volume and price. “We will grow [this year]. But, probably we will grow less than what we thought at the beginning of the year,” he added.

He said there were concerns about the “sluggish Europe market which was facing inflation, and the impact of the Ukrainian war”, and needed to go through a “phase of adjustment”.

“In India, there are a lot of announcements and plans and once these take off, there will be growth. I am hopeful of [growth in] India. But, not sure of the time,” Mr. Varadaraj said.

Hence, the company will kickstart initiatives by the end of the last quarter of the fiscal to strengthen presence, he added.