ADVERTISEMENT

Elgi bags 10-year contract from Siemens to supply compressors

January 12, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has signed a contract with Siemens to supply compressors for 10 years.

Elgi MD Jairam Varadaraj told The Hindu on Friday that the deliveries would start next fiscal. The company is not new to supplying compressors to Indian Railways. However, the contract with Siemens, signed last month, is the first one with a private company that would supply locomotives to the railways.

Elgi will supply 2,400 sets of air screw compressors with dryer package and 1,200 auxiliary compressors. It will also maintain the compressors for 35 years from the date of supply.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We, so far, supplied piston compressors [for the railways]. Now we will supply screw compressors,” he said. “The company needs additional capacity only for design and development and it has done it already,” he added.

Elgi would work with Siemens in development, prototype validation, testings, etc., before rolling out the compressors for installation. “It [the association with Siemens] is in a primary stage. We are hoping that with this association... If we are able to meet their global standards in India, there will be more opportunities,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

railway / contract

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US