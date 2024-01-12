Elgi bags 10-year contract from Siemens to supply compressors

January 12, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has signed a contract with Siemens to supply compressors for 10 years.

Elgi MD Jairam Varadaraj told The Hindu on Friday that the deliveries would start next fiscal. The company is not new to supplying compressors to Indian Railways. However, the contract with Siemens, signed last month, is the first one with a private company that would supply locomotives to the railways.

Elgi will supply 2,400 sets of air screw compressors with dryer package and 1,200 auxiliary compressors. It will also maintain the compressors for 35 years from the date of supply.

“We, so far, supplied piston compressors [for the railways]. Now we will supply screw compressors,” he said. “The company needs additional capacity only for design and development and it has done it already,” he added.

Elgi would work with Siemens in development, prototype validation, testings, etc., before rolling out the compressors for installation. “It [the association with Siemens] is in a primary stage. We are hoping that with this association... If we are able to meet their global standards in India, there will be more opportunities,” he said.