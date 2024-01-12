GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elgi bags 10-year contract from Siemens to supply compressors

January 12, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has signed a contract with Siemens to supply compressors for 10 years.

Elgi MD Jairam Varadaraj told The Hindu on Friday that the deliveries would start next fiscal. The company is not new to supplying compressors to Indian Railways. However, the contract with Siemens, signed last month, is the first one with a private company that would supply locomotives to the railways.

Elgi will supply 2,400 sets of air screw compressors with dryer package and 1,200 auxiliary compressors. It will also maintain the compressors for 35 years from the date of supply.

“We, so far, supplied piston compressors [for the railways]. Now we will supply screw compressors,” he said. “The company needs additional capacity only for design and development and it has done it already,” he added.

Elgi would work with Siemens in development, prototype validation, testings, etc., before rolling out the compressors for installation. “It [the association with Siemens] is in a primary stage. We are hoping that with this association... If we are able to meet their global standards in India, there will be more opportunities,” he said.

Related Topics

railway / contract

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.