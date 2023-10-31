ADVERTISEMENT

Electric inter-city bus service start-up Fresh Bus raises ₹7.5 crore

October 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Electric inter-city bus service startup Fresh Bus has raised ₹7.5 crore in a second seed round from multiple investors, including CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah, TVS Motors managing director Sudarshan Venu, and Rivigo founder and CEO Deepak Garg.

The capital will be used towards technology development, augmenting manpower, and setting the stage to enhance services. The company plans to introduce 150 new buses and 10 new routes targeting ₹20 crore revenue by December 2024. For April-October in the current fiscal it reported a ₹6.5 crore turnover.

In November 2022, Fresh Bus had raised ₹16 crore, in seed funding, from online travel solutions platform Ixigo.

