Eka unveils sustainability and ESG reporting solution

Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise-solutions provider, has announced the introduction of Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting solution to help enterprises comply with operational and compliance best practices.

This solution was introduced as part of the firm’s long term vision to unify critical business processes from procurement to payments, to provide enterprises an in-depth view of their business for greater agility and faster decision making, it said.

Shuchi Nijhawan, the firm’s ESG and Sustainability Head, said, “ESG regulations, requirements and guidelines are helping guide companies on the path to becoming better corporates. The Eka Sustainability and ESG Reporting Solution will enable companies to more closely monitor and report on their performance relative to those metrics.”


