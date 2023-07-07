EKA Mobility bags order for 57 electric buses from MBMC

July 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

Electric Vehicles (EV) player EKA Mobility, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Ltd., said it has received an order for 57 electric buses from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to be deployed in the locality.

These electric buses will benefit approximately 1.33 crore passengers every year. The deployment of these buses is expected to save a gross of 33,704 tonnes of CO2 emissions as compared to diesel buses and is equivalent to planting 1,02,134 trees, the company said.

With this order, EKA’s order book has grown significantly, to more than 500 electric buses and 5,000 electric light commercial vehicles.

“Our demo product was successfully inspected by MBMC’s team recently and is a testament to the fact that design and making in India is now a reality,” Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, said.

“We look forward to commencing the deliveries in the coming months, which will further fortify our partnership with Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai,” he said.