EID Parry unveils high-end, hospital grade sanitiser

EID Parry (India) has launched a high-end, hospital-grade hand sanitiser ‘HandKleen’ for the retail segment.

It is an antiseptic liquid hand sanitiser comprising ethanol (denatured) and chlorhexidine gluconate topical solution. It will be retailed through the company’s existing retail network in the South and across the country through e-commerce channels, said the company in a statement.

The company has a production capacity of 4.5 lakh litre per month (equating to about one million consumer packs per month). The high-grade ethanol is produced at its integrated sugar units in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.