EID Parry to set up ₹92.5 cr. distillery in Andhra Pradesh

07 September 2021 22:58 IST

The investment cost would be met through borrowings

EID Parry India Ltd. has announced the setting up of a 120 kilo litre per day capacity distillery at its Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the board approved the ₹92.5 crore project and the investment cost would be met through borrowings, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Centre announced an ethanol blending programme of 20% by the year 2025. The company intends to avail of this opportunity by increasing its foray into ethanol production, EID Parry said.

The proposed distillery would utilise sugarcane juice or syrup as principal feedstock during the crushing season. Grains like broken rice or maize would be used during off season to manufacture ethanol, which would have an assured off take from oil marketing firms, the company said.