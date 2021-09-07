Business

EID Parry to set up ₹92.5 cr. distillery in Andhra Pradesh

The distillery would utilise sugarcane juice or syrup as principal feedstock during the crushing season. Representational Image.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

EID Parry India Ltd. has announced the setting up of a 120 kilo litre per day capacity distillery at its Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the board approved the ₹92.5 crore project and the investment cost would be met through borrowings, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Centre announced an ethanol blending programme of 20% by the year 2025. The company intends to avail of this opportunity by increasing its foray into ethanol production, EID Parry said.

The proposed distillery would utilise sugarcane juice or syrup as principal feedstock during the crushing season. Grains like broken rice or maize would be used during off season to manufacture ethanol, which would have an assured off take from oil marketing firms, the company said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 11:07:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/eid-parry-to-set-up-925-cr-distillery-in-andhra-pradesh/article36348681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY