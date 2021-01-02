EID Parry to close sugar unit in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

EID Parry India Ltd., one of the largest makers of sugar, has decided to close down one of its non-operating sugar units in Tamil Nadu as expectation of revival of cane cultivation in the area is low due to a variety of factors. The Murugappa Group firm’s sugar unit at Pettavaithalai in Tamil Nadu, has not been in operation due to continuous non-availability of adequate sugar cane, the company said. The company proposes to deal with the assets as may be deemed appropriate, it said in a regulatory filing.

