ADVERTISEMENT

EID Parry Q3 net falls 14% to ₹16 cr. on coal price rise, reduced distillery production

February 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

EID Parry India Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December contracted by 14% to ₹16 crore due to increase in coal prices and reduction in distillery production.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹727 crore from ₹686 crore, while cost of material increased 13% to ₹645 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Managing director S. Suresh said the company crushed 17.78 lakh tonnes of cane against 16.17 lakh tonnes. The company was allotted an export quota of 0.82 lakh tonnes for the Sugar Year 2022-23, of which 0.49 lakh tonnes was exported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the quarter, the board approved further augmentation of ethanol capacity by expanding the existing 75 KLPD distillery unit to 120 KLPD distillery unit with an incineration boiler at Nellikuppam at a capital outlay of ₹87 crore for production of ethanol from syrup and B-heavy molasses.

The nutraceuticals division performed well at both standalone and consolidated levels on account of better realisations and reduced input costs, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US