EID Parry Q3 net falls 14% to ₹16 cr. on coal price rise, reduced distillery production

February 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

EID Parry India Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December contracted by 14% to ₹16 crore due to increase in coal prices and reduction in distillery production.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹727 crore from ₹686 crore, while cost of material increased 13% to ₹645 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Managing director S. Suresh said the company crushed 17.78 lakh tonnes of cane against 16.17 lakh tonnes. The company was allotted an export quota of 0.82 lakh tonnes for the Sugar Year 2022-23, of which 0.49 lakh tonnes was exported.

During the quarter, the board approved further augmentation of ethanol capacity by expanding the existing 75 KLPD distillery unit to 120 KLPD distillery unit with an incineration boiler at Nellikuppam at a capital outlay of ₹87 crore for production of ethanol from syrup and B-heavy molasses.

The nutraceuticals division performed well at both standalone and consolidated levels on account of better realisations and reduced input costs, he said.