Business

EID Parry profit contracts 46.71% on lower sugar prices, drop in cane volumes

Virus-induced lockdown delays dispatches

EID Parry Q4 profit contracts 46.71%

EID Parry India Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 contracted 46.71% to ₹68.84 crore on muted sugar prices and a drop in Karnataka cane volumes.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹608 crore (₹563 crore). Income from sugar division increased byrose over 8% and that of distilleries by 7%. “The company’s performance has improved over the last yearin spite of muted sugar prices and a drop in Karnataka cane volumes. Higher realisations from distillery segment and effective cost and cash management has augured well for the firm,” said S. Suresh, MD.

Overall cane crushed during this year stood at 36.72 LMT against 37.18 LMT of last year. EID Parry exported 45,586 MT of sugar as part of the Maximum Admissible Export Quantity quota, it said in a statement.

With regard to COVID-19 situation, one of the largest sugar manufacturers in India, the company said that it was able to complete the crushing of sugar as per schedule during the lockdown period albeit with a slight delay. However, it resulted in delays in dispatches on account of logistical issues. This situation was a temporary phenomenon and had started to improve, the company said.

On a consolidated basis, the performance of the nutraceuticals division remained flat over the last year due to pricing pressure and intense competition in overseas markets. However, on account of better performance in the U.S.A operations, theNutraceuticals division’s revenue increased to ₹61 crore from ₹47 crore. It posted a profit of ₹4 crore against a loss of ₹1 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated sugar operations reported an operating profit of ₹170 crore (₹169 crore), while that of farm inputs division stood at ₹372 crore (₹251 crore).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:12:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/eid-parry-profit-contracts-4671-on-lower-sugar-prices-drop-in-cane-volumes/article31807255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY