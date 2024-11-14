ADVERTISEMENT

EID Parry India Q2 standalone net dips 67% to ₹28 cr.

Published - November 14, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

EID Parry India Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the September quarter contracted 67% year-on-year to ₹28 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations registered a marginal growth of 4% growth at ₹755 crore, the sugar producer said in a statement.

The revenue of sugar segment dipped to ₹368 crore from ₹496 crore due to lower cane volume, a drop in recovery from cane, higher input cost in distillery segment and lower sale volume in sugar on account of lower release quota, said its CEO Muthiah Mugurappan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Products Group (CPG) achieved a turnover of ₹236 crore, registering growth of 76%, on the back of the launch of its branded staples range of products. The branded sweetener range also delivered a steady performance and grew by 21%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The revenue of the distillery segment rose to ₹281 crore from ₹190 crore as the 120 kilo litre per day of Haliyal and 45 KLPD of Nellikuppam were fully operational during the quarter.

The revenue of the Nutraceuticals segment decreased by 18% to ₹7 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US